WWE unveils first-ever girls' product line

WWE unveiled another step in the company's women's revolution at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20.



Partnering with Mattell, WWE is launching a product line for girls which features some of the company's most recognizable names and faces as fashion dolls.



"The launch of the first-ever WWE girls’ product line is a significant moment in the evolution of not only our female Superstars, but our entire company,” Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, said.



The line includes twelve inch replicas of Nikki and Brie Bella, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox and Eva Marie.



WWE has put an emphasis on its women's division in the last year, including d ropping the old "Divas" moniker and introducing the Mae Young Classic, a women's wrestling tournament featuring 32 female wrestlers from around the world.



But this is the first time the WWE has created a product line dedicated to its female talent.



“We are honored to partner with Mattel to provide kids with another way to connect with our incredible female performers who inspire confidence and strength," McMahon said.



The products will be available for preorder at Toysrus.com on Monday, July 24 and will sell at Toys "R" Us stores nationwide beginning in September.

