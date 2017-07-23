Iron County, MO man injured in crash

A Missouri man was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital following a car crash in Iron County Saturday, July 22.



Kenneth A. Sutton, 57, of Des Arc, MO. suffered "serious" injuries, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on highway 49, one mile north of highway 143.



Sutton was driving when the car went off the road, hit a road sign and overturned, according to the MSHP report.



Two road signs were damaged in the crash.



The MSHP report states Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt.

