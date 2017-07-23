Missouri State Museum to host eclipse program

Missouri State Parks will host a free eclipse program on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. in the History Hall in the east wing of the State Capitol.

David Ganey, an astronomy teacher at Jefferson City High School, will present "Eclipse and More" surrounding the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, as well as other astronomical events. Ganey will present information on how to safely view the eclipse, as well as other information.

The museum hosts "Museum after Hours" the first Wednesday of every month. Guests can take part in programs and view the exhibits.

Galleries in the museum are open 5 to 9 p.m. on event nights.

Enter through the carriage entrance on the south side of the building under the grand staircase.

Visit mostateparks.com for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.