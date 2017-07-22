Driver cited after crashing car into apartment building in rural Carbondale, IL

A driver was cited after crashing his car into an apartment building in rural Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday evening, July 22.

Rashawn Clifton, 26, of Chicago, was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to 1251 East Pleasant Hill Road at around 7:36 p.m. for a crash.

Deputies say witnesses at the scene reported they saw a large car crash into a two-story apartment building.

They say Clifton was driving his 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis in a residential parking lot when he lost control of the car. It then crashed into the south wall of the apartment building, causing major damage to the structure.

According to the sheriff's office, Clifton was not injured.

