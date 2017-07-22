Bollinger County Museum to host Solar Eclipse Day

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Bollinger County Museum will be hosting an afternoon of special eclipse events.

At 2 p.m. Dr. Peggy Hill, professor of physics at Southeast Missouri State University, and Taylor Shivelbine will be discussing why the eclipse is such a special event, what causes eclipses and how you can safely observe the eclipse.

The talk will be followed up by activities which will include solar art, building pinhole viewers and UV bead bracelets.

Regular admission to the museum will apply, but all special events and activities are included in regular museum admission. All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. with Dr Hill's solar presentation and activities taking place at 2 p.m.

For more information, call 573-238-1174 or e-mail bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.

