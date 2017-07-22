KY woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Stock image/KFVS) (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

A Louisville, Kentucky woman was arrested on Friday, July 21 on on the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to the Kentucky State Police, around  12:53 p.m., Trooper Cornett of Post 02 in Madisonville saw a light blue 2008 Kia Spectra traveling westbound at 94 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Trooper Cornett stopped the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police said 52-year-old, Kathy Pike of Louisville was driving the vehicle. Pike was found to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

Pike told Trooper Cornett there was methamphetamine and alprazolam pills in her purse. Police located the items and took them as evidence.

Pike was arrested and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville, KY, where she was lodged for the following charges:

  • Speeding 24 miles per hour over limit (limited access)
  • Improper use of left lane
  • Possession controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine)
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – first offense
  • Possession of controlled substance third degree first offense (drug unspecified)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case

    Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:50 AM EDT2017-07-23 09:50:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:42:12 GMT

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.

    Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.

  • After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    After Craigslist scam, man can't enter his own home

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:29:14 GMT

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

    The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.

  • Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to cover up addiction

    Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to cover up addiction

    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:52:55 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-07-23 05:52:55 GMT
    Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, face four counts each of child endangerment and felony drug charges. (Source: Utah County Sherriff’s Office/KUTV/CNN)Colby Wilde, 29, and Lacey Christenson, 26, face four counts each of child endangerment and felony drug charges. (Source: Utah County Sherriff’s Office/KUTV/CNN)

    The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.

    The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.

    •   
Powered by Frankly