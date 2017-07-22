KY woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Louisville, Kentucky woman was arrested on Friday, July 21 on on the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to the Kentucky State Police, around 12:53 p.m., Trooper Cornett of Post 02 in Madisonville saw a light blue 2008 Kia Spectra traveling westbound at 94 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Trooper Cornett stopped the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police said 52-year-old, Kathy Pike of Louisville was driving the vehicle. Pike was found to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested.

Pike told Trooper Cornett there was methamphetamine and alprazolam pills in her purse. Police located the items and took them as evidence.

Pike was arrested and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville, KY, where she was lodged for the following charges:

Speeding 24 miles per hour over limit (limited access)

Improper use of left lane

Possession controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine)

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – first offense

Possession of controlled substance third degree first offense (drug unspecified)

