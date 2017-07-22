'League of Their Own' turns 25 and continues to inspire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - The hit movie that resurrected the memory of the Rockford Peaches is 25 and it still inspires.

The Rockford Register-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tzVnnV ) that hundreds of girls aged 7 to 17 will converge on Rockford July 27 for what organizers say is the largest all-girls baseball tournament ever.

They'll play in Beyer Stadium . It was the home from 1943 to 1954 of the Rockford Peaches . The team that was part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was the star of the 1992 film "A League of Their Own ."

The tournament is coming to Beyer because of the Peaches. Many players say they were inspired by the film and the story of the Rockford Peaches. Beyer Stadium has become an international baseball-fan mecca too even though there was no filming there .

