Kroger opening in Marion, IL after bomb threat causes evacuation

A Kroger store is opening up after a bomb threat in Marion, Illinois lead to an evacuation.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, the store was evacuated at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

As of 6:08 p.m. police have said bomb dogs are cleared from the store and it is opening up again.

There is no further information on the incident at this time.

