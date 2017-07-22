Little libraries built for more communities in the Heartland

More and more Little Free Libraries are popping up in Southeast Missouri. Now, there are a few growing in the Heartland.

A class was held on Saturday, July 22 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on how to build these little libraries.

Several women came out and built their own library to place in their community in hopes to bring more books to read for the children and adults.

"My kids, I have three boys and they all get excited to go look and see what's in there and find something new, a mystery or something fun," Jessica Knight said. "I wanted to put in our own books and let somebody else have the experience so I just thought this would be kind of fun."

Cape Girardeau Public Library Adult Services Coordinator Whitney Vandeven said this class is designed to get people interested in getting more Little Free Libraries out there for people to enjoy in their own communities.

"I don't have time to run 15 different Little Free Libraries but I know there's so much interest in the community and people who are big hearted and want to help so they're going to find places to put them here in Cape and I think a few people in Perryville," Vandeven said. "The Little Free Library movement spreads."

The Little Free Library offers books inside where anyone can come by and take a book and return it at their leisure. They are also encouraged to leave a book for another person as well.

"I think Little Free Libraries are awesome," Vandeven added. "They encourage reading, especially in parts of town that people aren't able to get to a library easily. The good thing with it is there is no overdues."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.