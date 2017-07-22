Farmers Market in Cape Girardeau closes early due to heat

A deadly crash in Iron County, Missouri involved three teens on Saturday, July 22.
All lanes of Interstate 24 are open after a crash near the Christian and Trigg County line on Saturday evening, July 22.
A driver was cited after crashing his car into an apartment building in rural Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday evening, July 22.
One person was injured after a car crashed into a home in Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday, July 22.
If you like to take your workout outside, we have some tips to help get you through your fitness routine in the hot weather. Local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson says it is all about making smart choices even before you walk out the door.
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he's the rightful owner.
Heavy rain across the Tri-State caused some flash flooding in parts of northern Kentucky overnight Sunday.
