Police in Weakley Co. TN ask for help locating suspects in home invasion

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help investigating a home invasion in Sharon, Tennessee

Police said the invasion took place at a Sharon residence located on West Moore Street.

The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

According to reports, three masked black men kicked the door down, assaulted the residents and left with several stolen items.

No other information on the suspect is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 731-364-5454, or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611 or 1-877-364-TIPZ.

Rewards up to $1,000 are offered for tips that result in arrests. All tips remain anonymous.

