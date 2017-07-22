Cooling center opens at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro, IL

A cooling center has opened at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro, Illinois due to extreme heat.

The hospital is located at 611 South Marshall St. All are welcome to come inside to escape the high temperatures.

Call 618-643-2361 with any questions. Don't forget to check on pets, elderly persons, or persons with no air conditioning.

Over the next few days the heat index is expected to be around 110 degrees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.