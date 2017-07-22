Illinois Raptor Center expands rehabilitation space

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - A raptor center in Illinois soon will have rehabilitation space necessary for injured birds of any size.

The Herald & Review (http://bit.ly/2txSpjK ) reports that the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur is building a Super Flight, a 16 feet wide, 17 feet high, 400 feet long space for birds of prey to regain their soaring heights and hunting skills.

Partition doors can create seven separate flights or be left open to allow birds to use the entire flight. A natural floor and slight openings in the ceiling and walls will allow nature to infiltrate, helping the birds acclimate to the outdoors again.

Program director Jacques Nuzzo designed the flight. Ameren Illinois supplied utility poles, and Phillips Construction built the frame. Sullivan-based Westside Buildings is completing the work.

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

