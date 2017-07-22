Single vehicle crash injures VA woman in White Co., IL

A single vehicle crash on Saturday, July 22 injured one Virginia woman in White County Illinois on Interstate 64.

According to the Illinois State Police the crash happened at 4:42 a.m. eastbound at the mile post 130 intersection with IL Route 1.

Jane E. Clouse, 57, of Ewing, Va was driving a 2017 Chevrolet. Avalanche eastbound when she attempted to drive onto the exit ramp for Illinois Route 1.

Police said she lost control of the vehicle due to its speed on the curved exit ramp. The vehicle went off of the roadway and overturned on the ramp’s embankment.

Clouse was transported by White Co. Ambulance Service for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries sustained from the traffic crash.

She was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicles airbags deployed.

Police said the cause of the crash was improper lane usage.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Little Wabash Fire Dept. and the White Co. Ambulance Service.

Clouse has been charged with improper lane usage

