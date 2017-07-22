5 adults, 2 children involved in crash near Advance, MO

Seven people were involved in a crash in Advance, Missouri on County Road 214 where six were injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday, July 22 at 9:20 a.m.

Kathryn Howell, 57 was driving a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan eastbound on the roadway just south of Advance when officers said she lost control.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in a ditch.

Officers said six passengers were in the car and all received minor or moderate injuries.

Rona Allen, 52 was taken by ambulance to a Stoddard County medical center along with Tena Matthews, 55, Keith Phillips, 51, and Chantel Magrum, 19.

Two children were involved in the crash ages 5 and 4. They were taken to a separate medical center.

The driver and Matthews were the only two wearing seatbelts according to officers.

