I-24 eastbound restricted to one lane at Marshall-Livingston Co. line

On Saturday, July 22 eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston Count Line.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this is along I-24 eastbound near the 30 mile marker.



A section of a finger joint on the bridge deck became bent and created a hazard for traffic in the right-hand or driving lane overnight. Other joints on the bridge were recently replaced but this joint was not.

Monday, July 17 engineers examined the joints as part of a detailed inspection of the bridge structure and the joint appeared sufficient.



Officials said it is possible the joint may have been struck by a vehicle or that recent extreme heat may have contributed to the issue. Engineers plan to further examine the joint during daylight hours and try to develop a plan to repair or replace it.



As a result, all eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane at this site. According to officials, this lane restriction for eastbound traffic may be in place for an extended period until a repair plan can be developed.



Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker. This is along I-24 just east of the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.



The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge is a twin tied arch suspension structure at I-24 milepoint 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.



The 2,017 ft. structures with a 534 ft. main span are also known as the Luther Draffen Bridge. The bridges opened to traffic in 1974. The bridge carries approximately 30,000 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.

