Car crashes into home in Carbondale, IL

One person was injured after a car crashed into a home in Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday, July 22.

Carbondale police responded to the crash in the 100 block of South Glenview Drive.

According to police, the driver was going eastbound on West Sunset Avenue at a high rate of speed when he didn't stop at a stop sign, crossed over South Glenview Drive, left the road and crashed into a house.

Police say the driver was taken to a Carbondale hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said no one else was injured in the incident.

