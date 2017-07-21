Graves Co., KY convenience store accused of selling synthetic drugs

A Graves County, Kentucky convenience store is accused of selling synthetic drugs.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that a covert investigation was completed on Friday, July 21 involving the sale of synthetic drugs.

As a result, he said a search warrant was executed at the Marathon Chek Mart at 300 Wyatt Drive in Mayfield and the business was closed for a raid.

Sheriff Redmon said during the search of the store, a large quantity of illegal synthetic drugs were seized along with several articles of drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, glass pipes used for smoking crack cocaine, grinders, electronic digital scales, glass pipes known to be used for smoking marijuana and plastic baggies that are commonly used for drug trafficking.

Co-owner of the store, Saileshkumar Patel, 48, was arrested, along with employee 73-year-old Mangalbhai Patel. They were charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs first offense and drug paraphernalia.

They were taken to the Graves County Jail.

