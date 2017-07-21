Last minute planning for the eclipse

The countdown is on for Heartland Eclipse 2017, but are you ready?

The big show can come with a lot of planning, but time is running out with just one month until the historic event.

What to do, where to go and what to wear?

Cheryl Endres with Silkworm in Murphysboro, Illinois said there's plenty of eclipse gear available.

"Just to commemorate the event, everybody wants a souvenir," she said.

Hats, shirts, koozies and whatever you do, don't forget the shades.

If you can't stop by Silkworm, there's swag throughout Totality Alley.

"A lot of places in southern Illinois are offering them, places in Makanda, places in Carbondale, places in Du Quoin. It's all over."

What's not all over? Places to stay.

In Perryville, the hotels are booked. In Carbondale, "We are not aware of any hotel rooms that are open."

So, where are you supposed to stay?

One option is the Great Outdoors.

"We do have plenty of rustic and self-contained camping options available."

"Consider camping or utilizing one of the vacation rental websites to see if there are local homeowners that have put property up for rent."

However, that could be tricky. On Airbnb, there's only a couple of listings and in some cases, they aren't cheap.

If you do decide to camp, they won't leave you out in the woods.

Both Perryville and Carbondale are offering a shuttle service into town.

What are you going to eat?

In Perryville, Mary Jane Burgers and Brew is a popular stop.

"I think we're going to be extremely packed."

And on eclipse day, there may be a few more selections on the menu.

"It's still under wraps and working. So, I don't know quite yet what it is."

Even if you are still trying to work out a plan, whatever you do, have fun.

"I'm extremely pumped. I love meeting all the new people, seeing where everyone's coming from."

"It's not often that something just comes into your backyard, that's neat."

There's also a ton to do during the eclipse weekend leading up to Monday, August 21.

If you're looking for events, click here to check out the Heartland Eclipse 2017 page.

