'Give Adults a Smile' held in Carbondale, IL

About 75 people in southern Illinois got a free trip to the dentist on Friday, July 21.

It happened at the SIU Dental Hygiene Clinic in Carbondale, Illinois.

The clinic opened its doors to people without dental insurance, those on Medicaid and people who are on a fixed income.

It's part of an initiative called "Give Adults a Smile Day."

"I hope that they see the importance of dental care and that people are reaching out to help serve the under-served and that they gain a value for what we are doing today," said Jennifer Sherry, coordinator of Give Adults a Smile.

Patients received free exams, x-rays and cleanings.

It's put together by volunteers including dentists, dental hygienists and SIU students.

