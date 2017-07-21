Mt. Vernon police investigating deadly car, motorcycle crash

The Mount Vernon Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to police, it happened at 1:36 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at the intersection of Illinois Route 15 and Liebengood.

The preliminary police report indicates the car was going eastbound on Illinois 15, turned north (left) onto Liebengood and into the path of the motorcycle that was going westbound.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of the car were taken to area hospitals and the driver of the motorcycle later died.

A Mt. Vernon Police Department Accident Reconstructionist and Mt. Vernon Police Department Crime Scene Technician was called in to investigate the crash.

