KSP investigating deadly crash on I-24 in Christian Co.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 3:11 p.m. just west of the 73 mile marker.

The preliminary investigation revealed that John Mecum, 75, of Sarasota, Fla., was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on I-24 when for unknown reasons the truck rolled over into the median and came to a rest upside down.

John Mecum was pronounced dead at the scene by Christian County Coroner Zach Lamb.

His passengers, 48-year-old Jennifer Mercer and an 8-year-old boy, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as of 4:30 p.m., one lane of I-24 in both directions was open to traffic but it was moving slowly. Drivers could detour to avoid the backup.

