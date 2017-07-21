SIU eclipse plan of events

We're now just one month away from a total solar eclipse. There are many events around the Heartland to celebrate the rare cosmic event, including at Southern Illinois University.

"On August 21st, SIU's gonna be home of the total solar eclipse here in Carbondale."

Bob Baer, the co-chair of SIU's Steering Eclipse Committee, explained what he and the committee have been doing to prepare for the big event.

"Here on campus we did a lot of events planning for the last three years and we down to crunch time with the final details of those events and getting the information out to the public about what we are doing here," he said.

There are many things happening on campus for the eclipse, such as a two-day expo, carnival, arts and crafts fair, workshops, and more.

Most are free events, but you need tickets for two: the Eclipse Comic Con and the Eclipse Day at the Saluki Stadium.

"In the stadium, we are doing eclipse day at Saluki Stadium, which is a guided eclipse experience. It's hosted by Mat Kaplan of the planetary society. We are doing programming in the stadium as well as viewing the eclipse there," Baer explained.

So just about 15,000 people can fit in these seats here at the Saluki Stadium, which is home to the main eclipse observation here at SIU. Only about 5,000 of the 15,000 seats are still open.

Baer explained there are special perks of being inside the stadium.

"We have control of the lighting in the stadium, so we can make it dark in there so that totality looks better," Baer said. "You can see planets up in the sky, Venus, Mars, so this is an event for first-time eclipse viewers who wants to know what's happening and to totality for themselves."

"This is essentially a national eclipse viewing event," Baer said.

