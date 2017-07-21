MDC: Reports of MO deer with bluetongue disease, nothing confirmed

A photo on social media showing a dead deer has created a bit of buzz.

The photo's caption stated a buck was pulled from a pond in Sainte Genevieve County and it died from something called bluetongue disease.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, it has not been confirmed that the deer had, in fact, had the disease, although it displayed signs of the illness.

"We're getting reports of some deer getting hemorrhagic disease because of the time of year is when we usually see disease show up," said Matt Bowyer with the Missouri Department of Conservation. "We have not taken the sample from a deer to confirm it yet."

According to Bowyer, it is common to see deer contract blue tongue.

He said the disease is spread by a small type of fly that is found around small bodies of water.

Bowyer said the disease poses no threat to humans or their pets, and will not affect the deer population or the upcoming deer season.

