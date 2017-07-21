Cardinals take game one in Chicago

St. Louis took game one of their three game series in Chicago on Friday afternoon, July 21.
The Cubs came into the series on fire winning six straight.
The streak put the Cubs back in the hunt in the National League Central.
St. Louis is just trying to get back to a winning record.
With the 11-4 win Friday, St. Louis sports a 47-49 record.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.