Cape Riverfront Market to close early Saturday due to heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Riverfront Market will close early on Saturday, July 22 due to the heat.

According to its Facebook post, the market will close at 11 a.m.

You can still shop, just early. The market opens at 8 a.m.

