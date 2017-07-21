'Drums along the Mississippi' to be held at Cape Central

Young men and women from across the country will be in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, July 26 for "Drums along the Mississippi."

Cape Central High School is hosting the Drum Corps competition.

It's all part of Drum Corps International, which brings kids aged 13-22 together for the drum and bugle corps. Each year, a different corps travel the country competing.

High School Band Director Josh Lamar helped bring the competition to Cape Girardeau.

"It's such a big deal," Lamar said. "It's like the NFL that we brought to our campus."

The Cape Central Marching Tigers will play the National Anthem and a song before the competition starts.

Drums along the Mississippi will be at Cape Central High at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $25 at the door.

