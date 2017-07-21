Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: How common is it?

Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

How common is a solar eclipse, you may ask.

On average, a total solar eclipse happens about once every 18 months somewhere on earth. Many times it is over water. Asia sees a number of eclipses because it is the earth's biggest land mass.

But right now, if you are in America's Heartland you are in the the prime total solar eclipse viewing area.

The eclipse on Aug. 21 will be centered near Makanda, Illinois, meaning the moon will block out the sun for the longest period of time as it stretches from California to South Carolina.

In just seven years, on April 8, 2024, another total solar eclipse will be visible as from Texas to Maine and the intersection of these two shadows will be just south of Carbondale.

After that, you will need to travel. In August 2045 a total solar eclipse will be visible in Arkansas.

