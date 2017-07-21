FL man arrested in connection to bomb threats in Franklin Co., IL

A teenager from Florida was extradited to Franklin County, Illinois where he is facing charges for allegedly making two bomb threats against the Sesser-Valier Schools.

Gabriel Isaiah Estrada, 19, was booked in the Franklin County Jail on charges of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony), disorderly conduct (class 3 felony), intimidation of a minor (class 3 felony) and harassment of a minor by electronic means (class 4 felony).

On July 31, Estrada was also charged with four counts of child pornography (class 1 felony) and one count of intimidation (class 3 felony).

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The first threat happened on February 21, 2016. The second was on January 17, 2017.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, Estrada is suspected in other crimes in Franklin County.

A detective from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and a detective from the Benton Police Department traveled to Okaloosa County, Florida to assist with Estrada's arrest.

Jones said charges against Estrada, who lives in Fort Walton Beach, are the result of "a complex forensic computer and other electronic media investigation and has been ongoing for a number of months."

Sesser-Valier District Superintendent Jason Henry issued the following statement:

"I am very grateful, but not surprised, to learn that the suspect in these cases is being brought to justice. The Sheriff's office has kept me apprised of the progress of the investigation over the last few months, and, to be clear, it has been grueling, detailed police work. The investigators who have worked this case are first-class professionals and deserve our highest praise and deepest thanks for their work on these cases. "I met with Sheriff Jones on January 18, 2017, and he gave me his word that he would see this case through, even if it meant that he had to send his officers to Florida to bring this perpetrator to justice. Ultimately, that's exactly what happened. Two lawmen from Franklin County, IL worked the case, followed up on leads, gathered information, and then traveled to Fort Walton Beach, Fla. earlier this week to arrest a dangerous perpetrator. Sheriff Jones delivered on his promise. "A case like this takes one thing to get right - individuals who step-up and do the right thing, in the right way, at the right time. Fortunately for SV196 kids, multiple individuals did just that - they stepped-up and did the right thing. Our country is better off because of individuals like this."

Superintendent Henry cautioned others who think things like this are funny, jokes or clever.

"Threats like this are an intolerable violation of the public trust and the sanctity of the schoolhouse," he said. "Crimes like this are very serious, and cannot be tolerated in a dignified society. As a result, lawmen like these officers from Franklin County, IL, will work diligently to stop disruptive, offensive acts like this from happening to schoolchildren."

