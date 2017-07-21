FL man arrested in connection to bomb threats in Franklin Co., IL

A teenager from Florida was extradited to Franklin County, Illinois where he is facing charges for allegedly making two bomb threats against the Sesser-Valier Schools.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with a robbery of a customer at a Family Dollar store last week.
Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning at Spring Lake Estates mobile home park off Stocks Dairy Road.
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.
