Indoor jobs that can't beat the heat

We are on the third day of our heat advisory and each day seems to be hotter than the last.

But even people who work indoors can't always beat the heat.

Courtesy Cleaners in Cape Girardeau, Mo. let us come in to get a feel of how hot it can be in there.

They have fans set up to circulate air through the building to try and keep it somewhat cool.

Owner Chris Marchi said in the summer though they can't escape the heat.

"We top out at about 110 112. If we took some of these fans out it'd go up, but when you have the pressers on the steam going it just gets absolutely incredible."

He said they start around 5 in the morning to get a few hours of work in before the sun is at its prime.

Marchi said even in the winter time they reach the 80s.

But the humidity is what makes it unbearable right now.

