Melting Crayons in the Heartland heat: a KFVS experiment

We don't have to tell anyone that it's hot outside.

But, we wanted to do a little experiment to demonstrate what the heat is capable of doing.

So, we glued 48 Crayola Crayons to a piece of paper and set it out in the sun to learn how long it would take to melt them.

The box was set up in the parking lot of the studio at 11:55 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

The first drip was spotted at 1:27 p.m. A piece of hot glue from one of the crayons fell moments before the drip.

At the time of the first drip, our thermometer showed the pavement temperature was 140 degrees.

According to Crayola, their crayons begin to soften at around 105 degrees. They have a melting point between 120-147 degrees Fahrenheit.

The first color to drip in our experiment was orange. Crayola reports that the melting point is the same for all regular Crayola Crayons. But, "because of the density and amount of pigment included in various crayons, the thickness or viscosity of the melted mixture will vary."

Our results:

We stopped the Crayon experiment at 4 p.m. By that time, the Crayons were back in the shade and had hardened back up. The tips of some of the Crayons were "bubbly" and not the same color as the Crayon. The paper wrappers on all of the Crayons looked "greasy."

