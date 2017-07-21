2 former juvenile officers from southeast MO charged

Two men who worked as juvenile officers in southeast Missouri have been charged with receiving stolen property.

According to court documents, Brian Abbott and Brandon Smith both submitted fake mileage reports to receive payments in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties.

Abbott, who served as the chief juvenile officer for the 34th Judicial Circuit, told investigators that the maximum mileage he could claim per month is $400. Investigators wrote that Abbott told them he often went over the claim limit and was instructed to always claim $395-400 to make up for it. He reportedly said "this has been going on for twenty-two years."

Smith worked under Abbott in the 34th Judicial Circuit. Court documents show that Smith requested reimbursement for mileage for driving to the SEMO NASV center and the center in Benton, Missouri. Investigators determined there were no records to prove that Smith drove the routes he claimed.

Both men are out on bond.

