2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the Missouri Bootheel

There was a little shaking going on in the Missouri Bootheel on Friday, July 21.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.9 magnitude quake hit right along the Missouri-Tennessee border less than a half mile from Point Pleasant in New Madrid County.

It hit around 12:30 p.m.

There are no reports of damage associated with this quake.

