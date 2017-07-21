2017 Back to School dates in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2017 Back to School dates in the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
July 18

  • School of Hope-Fairdealing

July 21

  • SEMO Hospital College of Nursing

August 1

  • Obion County School System

August 3

  • Graves County Schools
  • Hickman County Schools
  • New Hope Christian Academy

August 4

  • Lake County Schools

August 7

  • Fulton County Schools

August 8

  • Agape Christian High School
  • Mayfield High School

August 9

  • Bell City R-II
  • Caldwell County Schools
  • Carlisle County School District
  • Christopher Elementary School
  • Livingston County Schools
  • McCracken County Schools
  • St. Mary School System (Paducah)
  • Zeigler-Royalton

August 10

  • Ballard County School District
  • Bernie School District
  • Cape Girardeau Career Technology Center
  • Cape Public School District
  • Chaffee R-II
  • Dexter R-XI Schools
  • Eagle Ridge Christian School
  • Hardin County Schools
  • Herrin CUSD #4
  • Immaculate Conception of New Madrid
  • Jackson R-II Public Schools
  • Kelso C-7
  • Leopold R-III
  • Marshall County Schools
  • Neelyville R-IV
  • Paducah Independent School
  • Richland R-I Schools
  • Ripley County R-IV (Lone Star)
  • Scott City R-I School District
  • Woodland R-IV

August 11

  • Bluford Grade School District 114
  • Cairo School District No. 1
  • Desoto C.C. District 86
  • Egyptian CUSD #5
  • Farrington Community Consolidated School
  • New Madrid County R-1
  • Portageville School District

August 12

  • Pope County Unit 1

August 14

  • 5 County Regional Vocational System at Tamms
  • Ashley Grade School
  • Bismarck R-V
  • Century CUSD No. 100
  • Crab Orchard Unit 3
  • Du Quoin Christian Fellowship School
  • Joppa-Maple Grove Unit School Dist. 38
  • Kaskaskia College
  • Meridian CUSD #101
  • Montessori School of Southern Illinois
  • Nashville Community Consolidated School
  • Naylor R-II Schools
  • Oakdale Grade School
  • Rend Lake College
  • Southeastern Illinois College
  • Unity Point Elementary (Carbondale)

August 15

  • Benton Consolidated High School
  • Benton District 47
  • Bethel School District 82
  • Buncombe Grade School
  • Carbondale Community High School
  • Carbondale Elementary School District 95
  • Carrier Milles-Stonefort Unit 2
  • Carterville Unit 5
  • COPE Alternative School in Murphysboro
  • Cypress District 64
  • Giant City District 130
  • Goreville Schools
  • Hamilton County CUSD #10
  • Malden R-I Schools
  • Massac County USD #1
  • McClellan School District 12
  • Murray State University
  • New Simpson Hill District 32
  • Opdyke Belle Rive Grade School
  • Red Bud District 132
  • Saint Andrew Murphysboro
  • St. Ann’s
  • St. John’s (West Frankfort)
  • St. Mary’s Elementary (Chester)
  • Ste. Genevieve R-II
  • Trico District 176
  • Vienna Elementary District 55
  • Vienna High School
  • Waltonville Community Unit 1
  • West Frankfort District 168
  • Woodlawn Grade School
  • Woodlawn High School

August 16

  • Akin Grade School District 91
  • Bunker R-III
  • Carbondale New School
  • Carmi-White Co. C.U.D. No. 5
  • Charleston R-1 School District
  • Clearwater R-I School District
  • Coulterville Unit District 1
  • Crittenden County Schools
  • Du Quoin Community Unit School District #300
  • East Carter County R-II
  • East Prairie R-2 Schools
  • Ewing-Northern Grade School Dist. 115
  • Farmington R-VII
  • Gallatin County Schools
  • Greenville R-II
  • Immaculate Conception of Jackson
  • Immanuel Lutheran School (Murphysboro)
  • Iron County C-4
  • John A. Logan College
  • Johnston City District 1
  • Marion CUSD #2
  • Marquand-Zion R-VI
  • Meadow Heights R-II
  • Morthland College
  • Murphysboro District 186
  • Norris City-Omaha-Enfield CUSD #3
  • Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
  • Perry County School District No. 32
  • Perryville Career Center
  • Prodigy Leadership Academy
  • Puxico R-VIII
  • Saxony Lutheran High School (Freshman only)
  • Shawnee Community College
  • Sikeston Public Schools
  • South Iron County R-I
  • Southern Reynolds Co. R-II
  • Sparta CUSD #140
  • St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)
  • St. Paul (Jackson)
  • St. Teresa
  • St. Vincent Schools (Perryville)
  • Steeleville CUSD #138
  • The Christian Academy
  • Trinity Lutheran (Cape Girardeau)
  • United in Christ Lutheran School
  • Unity Christian School (Energy)
  • Valle Catholic Schools
  • West Washington Co. District 10
  • Westwood Baptist Academy

August 17

  • Advance R-IV
  • Altenburg District No. 48
  • Arcadia Valley R-II
  • Arcadia Valley Vocational Tech
  • Belleview R-3
  • Bloomfield R-XIV Schools
  • Campbell R-II
  • Cape Christian School
  • Caruthersville School Dist. No. 18
  • Centerville R-I
  • Chester School District
  • Cooter R-IV
  • Crowley Ridge State School
  • Current River State School
  • Delta C-7 Public Schools
  • Delta R-V
  • Doniphan R-I Schools
  • Eminence R-I
  • Fredericktown R-I School District
  • Galatia Unit District 1
  • Gideon District 37
  • Hayti R-II
  • Kennett Public Schools
  • Lesterville R-IV
  • Mt. Vernon Christian School
  • Mt. Vernon City Schools District #80
  • Nell Holcomb R-IV
  • New Dawn State School
  • North Pemiscot R-I
  • North St. Francois Co. R-I
  • Oak Ridge R-VI
  • Oran R-III
  • Parkview State School
  • Poplar Bluff R-I
  • Prairie Du Rocher Elementary School
  • Saxony Lutheran High School
  • Scott Co. R-IV School District (Kelly)
  • Senath-Hornersville School District
  • Shady Grove State School
  • St. Augustine
  • St. Denis
  • St. Francis Xavier
  • St. Francois County Central R-3
  • St. Henry (Charleston)
  • St. John (Chester)
  • Tamaroa Elementary School
  • Twin Rivers R-X
  • West St. Francois County R-IV

August 18

  • Anna District 37
  • Anna-Jonesboro Community High School
  • Clarkton C-4
  • Cobden District 17
  • Dongola Unit School District 66
  • Eldorado CUSD #4
  • Harrisburg Unit No. 3
  • Holcomb R-III Schools
  • Irvington C.C. School District 11
  • Jonesboro District 43
  • Lick Creek School District 16
  • Mt. Vernon Township High School
  • Shawnee Unit 84

August 21

  • Central Methodist University
  • Community Consolidated 204 School
  • Mineral Area College
  • Perryville Higher Education Center
  • Pinckneyville Community High School
  • Pinckneyville Elementary School
  • Southeast Missouri State University
  • Southern Illinois University
  • Victory Baptist Academy

August 22

  • Elverado School District 196
  • Saline County Schools
  • Sesser-Valier District 196
  • Summersville Grade School Dist. 79

August 23

  • Trinity Christian School

August 24

  • Guardian Angel
  • Notre Dame High School
  • St. Mary Cathedral School (Cape Girardeau)
  • St. Vincent DePaul Elementary (Cape Girardeau)

August 28

  • Brehm Preparatory School
  • Franklin County Schools
  • University of Tennessee at Martin

August 29

  • Three Rivers Community College

September 5

  • Van Buren R-I
  • Victory Christian Academy

