WANTED: Armed intruders rob Weakley Co., TN man

The Sharon Police Department is looking for three men after a home invasion on Tuesday, July 18.

Officers were dispatched to a home on West Moore Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, the resident told officers that three black males kicked in his front door. He said the men were masked with what looked like white t-shirts with holes cut out over the eyes. He said they were armed with shotguns.

The suspects then assaulted the victim and stole items from his home. The man suffered minor injuries.

No vehicle or other suspect information was given. Anyone with any information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to contact the Weakley County Sheriff's Department at (731)-364-5454.

