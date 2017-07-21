Unclaimed property to be auctioned off at Illinois State Fair

Thousands of unclaimed property items will be auctioned live on the Lincoln Stage at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on August 19.

To provide a sneak peak at the $113,500 worth of property, there will be two preview events, one on July 27 at the Thompson Center in Chicago and one on August 8 at the state Capitol in Springfield.

Some of the unique items to be sold include a signed Ryne Sandberg baseball card, a Brian Piccolo football card, souvenir medallions from the Chicago World's Fair, a six-sided "paddle wheel" harmonica and coins from a Spanish shipwreck.

After 10 years of private and public attempts to locate owners of unclaimed property, the state treasurer puts it up for auction.

For more information about the live auction, call (217)-557-8567.

