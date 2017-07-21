Tough Like Teddy: showing support for the Sambursky family

Anyone who is familiar with Southern Illinois University Football will likely recognize the name Joel Sambursky.

The SIU Hall of Famer now serves on the SIU Board of Trustees.

He and his wife, Sam, celebrated the birth of their youngest child, Theodore, on April 13, 2017. But, "Teddy" has faced an uphill battle as he was born nearly seven weeks early due to a heart arrhythmia.

Friday, July 21, marks 100 days since Teddy made his appearance.

The Sambursky family has spent the last 100 days traveling between Carbondale and St. Louis as Teddy has fought to get well.

Friends of the family organized an event called "Tough Like Teddy" to show support. It will take place at the Saluki Track and Field Track in Carbondale at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to walk or run for 100 minutes. If you can't be at the track but still want to participate, you are asked to take a picture and post to social media using the hashtag #toughliketeddy.

The Southeast Missouri State University Football Team showed their support Friday morning. Coach Tom Matukewicz said SIU Head Coach Nick Hill reached out to him to see if he would be interested in doing something to show support. Coach Tuke brought the idea to the team, and they agreed they would do a 100-yard carry to show they are "Tough like Teddy." Two players carried a third player 100 yards down the field.

The SIU football team dedicated its workout to Teddy. Players did 100-yard farmer walks.

#toughliketeddy! Team had a great workout today In honor of Teddy Sambursky! Tough like his dad! 100 yard farmer walks. #happy100days pic.twitter.com/VIWsMLMoqk — Nick Hill (@17NickHill) July 21, 2017

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.