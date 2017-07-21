Steele man arrested on burglary, weapons, drug charges

A man from Steele faces numerous charges after officers served a search warrant at a home on McCollum Street on July 19.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers made contact with a man inside the home, later identified as Thomas Jones, 31. Investigators learned Jones had an active arrest warrant out of Pemiscot County for burglary, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a firearm.

Officers searched the home and found what Stanfield called a "substantial quantity of illegal drugs." Investigators seized suspected crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and methamphetamine from the home.

The chief said that as officers were executing the search warrant, a large crowd gathered on the street outside the home. Some of those in the crowd began taunting officers, so other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist.

Jones now faces additional charges of trafficking drugs 2nd degree and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A judge set bond in that case at $50,000.

Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Hayti Police Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department all assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.