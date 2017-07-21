First Bank, Samaritan's Feet bring 'Shoes of Hope' to community

First Bank employees at the "Love Ferguson" event on July 16. (Source: First Bank)

In partnership with Samaritan's Feet International, 40 First Bank employees distributed around 1,000 pairs of new shoes to area children, youth and adults in need.

It was part of "Love Ferguson," an event at McCluer High School on July 16.

First Bank also made a $3,000 donation to Samaritan's Feet and a $500 donation to the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

During the “Love Ferguson” event, First Bank employees washed the feet of shoe recipients along with representatives from local churches, Ferguson government officials, and other community volunteers. They all offered encouragement before placing a pair of new socks and shoes on their feet.

“I cannot thank our First Bank volunteers enough for their hard work and heartfelt efforts to bring ‘Shoes of Hope’ to local school children and families in Ferguson and the surrounding communities,” said Karen Dickson, Assistant Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act Officer for First Bank. “It was a powerful experience to give back in such a meaningful way.”

More than 150 volunteers took part in the event. In 2017 alone, Samaritan’s Feet has already distributed over 8,500 pairs of shoes in the United States and 9,000 internationally.

Samaritan’s Feet is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian aid organization that shares a message of hope and love through washing feet of impoverished children around the world and adorning them with new shoes.

