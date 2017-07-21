City of Cape Girardeau reviewing utility accounts after glitch causes overcharges

If you have a utility account with the City of Cape Girardeau, your bill is being closely looked over.

Officials say they are reviewing all 17,000 accounts to make sure there are no errors after a recent glitch in the city's computer system.

The glitch affected at least 1,400 customers, leading to overcharges on their sewer bills.

The city says anyone who's already paid the overcharge will get a refund for the difference.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.