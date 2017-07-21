July 24 celebrity birthdays

She's a recording star who has sold over 20 million records. Her hits include: If You Had My Love, I'm Real and All I Have. Her friends call her J. Lo but her real name is Jennifer Lopez and she's 48 today.

She's the senior U.S. Senator from Missouri who has been in office since 2007. Before that she was the Missouri state auditor. Claire McCaskill is 64 today.

He's baseball's all-time home run king who played for both the Pirates and the Giants. During his career he was chosen to 14 All Star Games. Barry Bonds is 53 today.

She's a retired professional wrestler who held the Women's World Championship in both the WWE and WCW. After her wrestling career, she's dabbled in business ventures starting her own clothing line and opening her own clothing store in Texas. Torrie Wilson is 42 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who's father Mel is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her hits include: Maybe It Was Memphis, Let That Pony Run and Don't Tell Me What to Do. Early in her career she appeared at the Show Me Center with George Strait. We're talking about Pam Tillis who's 60 today.

She's an actress who has the role of Felicity on the CW TV series Arrow. She's also appeared on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Emily Rickards is 26 today.

