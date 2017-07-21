Five things you need to know on 7/21

It's Friday, July 21, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Friday is shaping up to be another hot, humid day across the Heartland. Temps will be in the mid 90s and heat indexes will top out at 105-110 degrees. There is about a five percent chance of rain and pop-up showers, mainly in southern Illinois, but the majority of the Heartland will stay hot and dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The heatwave will extend through the rest of the weekend. We should see a little relief by the beginning of next week, accompanied with the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Police release identity of homicide victim in Cape Girardeau: A homicide investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a man was found dead near the 200-block of South Lorimier Street. Police have identified the victim as Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau. An autopsy is scheduled for today at 9 a.m.

5 people escape house fire in Delta, MO: Fire crews responded to a house fire in Delta, Missouri yesterday. According to the Assistant Chief of the Delta Fire Department, there were five people inside the home when the fire started. The assistant chief said the people who are renting the home tried to put the fire out with a hose, but had to call for help. Everyone was able to get out safely.

O.J. Simpson granted parole: O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months, having persuaded a Nevada parole board the bungled hotel-room heist he pulled nearly 10 years ago was a monumental error in judgment and one he will never repeat.

IL Gov. Rauner talks budget impasse, school funding bill: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner discussed school funding in a one-on-one interview with KFVS yesterday. When asked about the budget impasse, the state's debt, his rift with a few lawmakers within his own party who voted for the budget, it all circled back to Senate Bill 1.The governor claimed it's being held back over a $300 million per year payment to a Chicago pension fund, which he opposes. However, without his signature, schools in the state will not have the funding to start the new school year.

GOP leaders plan Tuesday health vote, it's an uphill climb: Republican leaders pushed toward a Senate vote next Tuesday on resurrecting their nearly flat-lined health care bill. Their uphill drive was further complicated by the ailing GOP Sen. John McCain's potential absence and a dreary report envisioning that the number of uninsured Americans would soar.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved