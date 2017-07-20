Firefighter Appreciation Night held at Rent One Park in Marion, IL

Firefighters were the guests of honor on Thursday night, July 20 in Marion, Illinois.

The Southern Illinois Miners held Firefighter Appreciation Night at Rent One Park.

Fire trucks all over Illinois filled the parking lot to celebrate.

Firefighters and first responders got two free tickets to Thursday night's game.

"It's a great thing that they appreciate firefighters, not just the current ones, but also the fallen ones," said Jason Grant, assistant fire chief in Buncombe, Ill. "That's the biggest thing and why we are here, is for the fallen ones. So, it's great to see the community supporting us and we support the community as well."

Half of all the ticket sales from Thursday night will go to the Corey Shaw Memorial Foundation.

Shaw was a Du Quoin firefighter who died in the line of duty in 2011.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.