Farmington, AR man sentenced to more than 6 years for child porn

A Farmington, Arkansas man was sentenced to six years on child porn charges.

Howard Christopher Melton, 36, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release on one count of receipt of child pornography.

He was also ordered to pay $3,600 in fines.

According to court records, in August 2016, the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about some later identified as Melton, was using a Twitter account to upload images of child pornography to the internet.

On September 12, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Melton's home in Farmington, Ark. A search of a hard drive seized from Melton's home yielded numerous image depicting child porn.

On November 21, agents and Homeland Security Investigations interviewed Melton where he admitted to searching for, downloading, receiving and saving child porn from the internet.

He was indicted in January 2017 and pleaded guilty in March 2017.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Assistant United States Attorney Denis Dean prosecuted the case for the United States.

