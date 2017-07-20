Vanduser, MO post office moved due to flooding

The United States Postal Service announced the Vanduser, Missouri post office will be temporarily relocated due to safety concerns after flooding.

The post office was located at 902 Vanduser Street.

According to the postal service, all retail and P.O. Box operations will be done out of the Sikeston, Mo. post office at 120 E. North St., effective immediately. Customers are told to bring photo identification and/or their P.O. Box key to the Sikeston Post Office.

The Sikeston Post Office is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Postal service officials say they are working to restore operations to Vanduser as soon as possible.

