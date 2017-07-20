Ex-Miss Kentucky USA accused of smuggling drugs into prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former beauty pageant winner from Kentucky has been accused of smuggling marijuana into an Ohio prison for an inmate.

Media outlets report a grand jury in Allen County, Ohio, indicted 28-year-old Kia Hampton of Louisville earlier this month.

The third-degree felony charge of bringing drugs onto government facility grounds carries a maximum three-year prison sentence upon conviction.

Hampton was served a search warrant upon arriving at the Allen Correctional Institution on May 26 for an inmate visit.

Hampton was crowned Miss Kentucky USA in 2011 and was the first black woman chosen to represent Kentucky in the Miss USA Pageant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.