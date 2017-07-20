Flags at half-staff to honor fallen St. Louis firefighter

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.
The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December.
According to New Madrid County Terry Stevens, three people are in custody following a pursuit on Thursday, April 12.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are out at this time due to a Windstream outage, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
