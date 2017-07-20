Flags at half-staff to honor fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Flags will be at half-staff Friday on all state government buildings in St. Louis to honor a fallen city firefighter.

Fire Capt. John Kemper died July 12 from injuries suffered battling a blaze over the Fourth of July holiday. He was 59.

Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags on St. Louis' state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Kemper, whose funeral is Friday.

