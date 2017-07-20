Youth complete mentoring program in Hayti, MO

A group of youth aged from five to 15, completed the "Step 2 Manhood" program in Hayti, Missouri on Thursday, July 20.

The kids who attended the mentoring program learned valuable life skills and traditional values.

Lessons included how to tie a tie, anger management and career mentoring.

The program, located at Saint Lukes United Methodist Church, is the brainchild of its pastor, Karl Humes.

"There are middle school kids and high school kids that we just want to just motivate and encourage to inspire to do great things," said Humes.

"We really want to mentor these kids and keep them off the streets, to give them things to do, to create different options and opportunities for the kids so that they don't get into devious behavior."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.