FIRST ALERT: Rain chances low, Heat Advisories continue through weekend 7/20

It's a hot Thursday, Heartland!

It felt like the numbers climbed into the triple digits today and rain chances remain very low.

Over the next few days, air temperatures will range between 94 and 99 with the heat index between 103 and 107.

The heat wave will come to an end by next week! Don't miss your First Alert forecast on Heartland News at 6:00.

Mobile users can click here to watch the newscast live.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.