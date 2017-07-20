Baseball teams keeping cool in summer heat

"Excruciating"

"Miserable."

Those are just a few of the words used to describe the heat.

Despite it, young the baseball fields in Cape Girardeau, Missouri were packed with players for the 9 and Under Cal Ripkin State Tournament on Thursday, July 20.

"Baseball isn't more important than their safety," said Darin Hickey, who coaches Cape Girardeau's 9 and under team.

Tournament Director Tony Weatherby said they take extra steps to protect everyone on the field by putting water coolers in each dug out.

"We actually put a water cooler in each dugout with cups for the kids, we keep those plenished throughout the game, every game," Weatherby said. "We ask that the coaches and parents monitor the children."

There will be tournaments at Shawnee Park every weekend through September and Weatherby said they will continue to take extra precautions to make sure everyone stays safe.

